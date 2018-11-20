Uxin Pumps the Brakes on Revenue Growth

Coming into the company's third-quarter earnings report, Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) shareholders were looking for some good news to reverse the stock's post-IPO slide. Before the release, shares of the Chinese online used-car platform had dropped 43% since its debut in June. The company seemed to get swept up in broader negativity on Chinese stocks amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and concerns about the slowing Chinese economy.

Uxin turned in another strong quarter of top-line growth, beating its own guidance, and took steps toward profitability, though investors seemed disappointed in the results as shares were down about 9% at 1 p.m. EST Tuesday. Let's take a closer look at the earnings report.

Continue Reading Below

Uxin: The raw numbers

Metric Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $125.5 million $78.7 million 59.6% Net income from continuing operations (loss) ($86.3 million) ($110.3 million) N/A Diluted earnings per share* ($0.10) ($3.36) N/A

What happened this quarter

Uxin, the leading online used-car platform in China, put up another round of impressive top-line growth, beating its own guidance of $117 million to $122 million. Transaction volume increased 19.7% to 221,309 vehicles, though that growth came entirely from the "2C" business, while "2B" transactions declined.

Uxin is divided into two segments: Uxin Used Car, or 2C, which facilitates used-car sales to consumers; and Uxin Auction, or 2B, which handles used-car sales to businesses.

Advertisement

Last quarter, the company announced a strategic change in its 2B business, saying it would no longer provide services like inspections for consumers selling on its 2B platform, instead connecting them with dealers who can provide such services. As a result, transaction volume in its 2B segment fell in the third quarter by 8.5% and gross merchandise volume (GMV) declined 14.8%.

Its 2C business remained strong, with transactions up 53.2% and GMV rising 34.5%. Loan facilitation revenue, which now makes up more than half of total revenue, nearly doubled, increasing 96.4% to $68.6 million, and its loan delinquency rate improved by 10 basis points to 1.43%.

What management had to say

Commenting on the company's performance in the quarter, CEO Kun Dai said:

CFO Zhen Zeng touted the company's financials:

Looking ahead

For the fourth quarter, Uxin expects revenue of $146.9 million to $152.7 million, up from $108.1 million a year ago, representing 38.6% growth at the midpoint. That forecast signals that Uxin's revenue growth is slowing considerably after surging 80% in the second quarter, though that shift may be a result of the company's transition in the 2B business.

Growth in the 2C segment remains strong, and the company is taking clear steps toward profitability. Meanwhile, the natural growth in both the Chinese used-car market and e-commerce should provide a natural long-term tailwind for Uxin.

10 stocks we like better than Uxin LtdWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uxin Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Jeremy Bowman owns shares of Uxin Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends Uxin Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.