Utah House approves on medical pot changes, despite concerns

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Utah lawmakers are expected to meet Monday, Dec. 3, and pass changes to a voter-approved ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana, a plan that was announced as a broad compromise but has since generated backlash. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The Utah House of Representatives approved changes on Monday to a voter-passed ballot initiative legalizing medical marijuana despite concerns the changes make it too hard for patients to access the drug.

Continue Reading Below

The plan for changes was announced before Election Day as part of a broad compromise that gained the support of the Mormon church.

It now goes to the Utah Senate.

Democrats argued the measure's success at the ballot box shows people want the measure as written and proposed leaving original language of the measure intact. Republicans voted down the idea.

The changes would block most marijuana edibles such as cookies that might appeal to children and prevent people from growing their own marijuana, even if they live far from a dispensary.

Smoking marijuana isn't allowed in the original ballot measure and wouldn't be allowed in a new version. The original legalization measure passed with 53 percent of the vote, putting Utah on a list of more than 30 states that allow medical marijuana.

Advertisement

Opponents of the changes say they create major obstacles to patients who want to get the drug by cutting the types of eligible conditions and locations where the drug would be available.

"It's an almost complete disregard for the will of the people once they've spoken through the initiative process," said Rocky Anderson, an attorney representing medical-marijuana advocates.

But outgoing Republican House speaker Greg Hughes, who sponsored the proposal, said the compromise is an improvement that strikes a balance between advocates and those who worry changing the law could lead to recreational use.

"I believe this agreement was a landmark day for our state, and we are helping people," Hughes said.

Supporters of the plan include the influential Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Medical-marijuana advocates who support the agreement say state law allows the Legislature to change the language of laws passed by voters, so it was better to negotiate with opponents of the measure rather than endure a prolonged legal fight.

Anderson, a former Salt Lake City mayor, has said the faith is exerting its power to push through significant changes to the proposition.

Christine Stenquist with the group Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education, or TRUCE, told reporters on Monday it plans to sue if the compromise passes. The Epilepsy Association of Utah also opposes the plan.

The Mormon church stands behind the work it did to help craft a compromise it considers a safer medical marijuana program.

Mormons have long frowned on marijuana use because of a key church health code called the "Word of Wisdom," which prohibits the use of alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs. But as the proposal seemed to gain support, the church agreed to the pre-election deal to allow access for people with serious medical needs.