USMCA within 'millimeters' of completing deal: Wilbur Ross

The United States, Mexico and Canada are closing in a historic trade deal.

“We’re within inches, maybe millimeters of a deal,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “This is the largest trade deal in the history, not just in the U.S., but as far as I can tell of the whole world.”

The USMCA is expected to create "north of 176,000 new jobs" and give a $34 billion boost to the auto industry, Ross said, citing International Trade Commission data, adding that the deal could create as much as 589,000 new jobs after five years.

Tweaks to the original agreement were made in the areas of labor enforcement, digital commerce and the amount of protection biologics would receive against generics.

A House vote would need to occur this week to ensure passage by year's end, he said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightheizer and Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner, along with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are in Mexico Tuesday for a signing ceremony.

“Every day that isnt approved is a day delayed and the benefits to America," Ross said.