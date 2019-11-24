USMCA 'dead in the water,' Trump says, blaming Democrats

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is "dead in the water" in Congress, President Trump said Sunday morning.

"Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats," Trump tweeted.

"USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!" he said.

The tweet comes days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted that the trade deal may not come up for a vote before the end of the year.

"We don't want NAFTA with sugar on top," Pelosi said Thursday.

"I'd like to see us get it done this year, I mean, that would be my goal," Pelosi told reporters.

Leaders from the three countries negotiating the deal signed as a precursor to their legislatures ratifying it. Mexico ratified the deal in June, while Canada appears on track to ratify the deal in its new parliament.

FOX Business' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.