Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

USMCA 'dead in the water,' Trump says, blaming Democrats

Pelosi hinted Thursday that the trade deal may not come up for a vote before the end of the year.

By FOXBusiness
close
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says even if Congress agreed to the deal today, there won't be enough time to get everything done before the year's end.video

Pelosi unsure if USMCA will pass in 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says even if Congress agreed to the deal today, there won't be enough time to get everything done before the year's end.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is "dead in the water" in CongressPresident Trump said Sunday morning.

Continue Reading Below

"Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats," Trump tweeted.

"USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!" he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The tweet comes days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted that the trade deal may not come up for a vote before the end of the year.

"We don't want NAFTA with sugar on top," Pelosi said Thursday.

PELOSI HINTS USMCA MAY NOT COME UP FOR A VOTE THIS YEAR

"I'd like to see us get it done this year, I mean, that would be my goal," Pelosi told reporters.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Leaders from the three countries negotiating the deal signed as a precursor to their legislatures ratifying it. Mexico ratified the deal in June, while Canada appears on track to ratify the deal in its new parliament.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.