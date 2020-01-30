USMCA makes it 'almost physically impossible' for 2020 US recession: Wilbur Ross

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will provide a big lift to the U.S. economy, and go a long way toward staving off a U.S. recession in 2020, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday.

“I think it’s almost physically impossible for there to be a recession this year,” Ross told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

The North American trade pact, combined with the dissipating impact from the General Motors strike, and a number of other trade deals will serve as a tailwind for the U.S. economy this year, he said, adding that at some point Boeing 737 Max production could ramp back up.

