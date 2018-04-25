US Virgin Islands to rebuild all main roads for $1.2B

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands says all of the territory's main roads will be rebuilt to federal standards following the damage inflicted by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Kenneth Mapp says $530 million of the $1.2 billion needed has been pledged for the project. He also said Monday that officials have already assessed the territory's 1,273-mile public road system.

Continue Reading Below

Crews plan to rebuild roads to accommodate water, sewage and power lines, as well as fiber optic cables. They also will feature American Disabilities Act certified sidewalks, traffic signals and crosswalks, among other things.

Both storms pummeled the U.S. territory last year. Irma passed near St. John and St. Thomas on Sept. 6 as a Category 5 system, and Maria passed to the south of St. Croix two weeks later.