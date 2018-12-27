US trade delegation to travel to China next month: Report

A U.S. trade team will head to Beijing in the second week of 2019 to hold talks with Chinese officials.

The delegation will be led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and will include David Malpass, Treasury under secretary for international affairs, Bloomberg said.

In recent weeks, U.S. and Chinese officials have spoken by phone, but next month’s meeting would be the first in-person talks since President Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1.

The two leaders agreed to stop escalating tit-for-tat tariffs that have disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods between the world’s two biggest economies.

The U.S. also delayed a planned Jan. 1 tariff increase until March 2.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to Bloomberg.