US proposes tariffs on another $4B in European goods

U.S. officials proposed more products from Europe it may hit with tariffs in response to the ongoing trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The 89 types of goods listed by the U.S. Trade Representative Monday have an approximate trade value of $4 billion, officials said. The proposed tariffs include food products like pork, dairy, olives, fruit, coffee, pasta, Scotch and Irish whiskey, as well as items like cast iron pipes and various copper alloys.

That list supplements $11 billion in goods the Trump administration threatened to impose new tariffs on in April.

“The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years,” President Trump tweeted in April. “It will soon stop!”

The dispute is related to subsidies the U.S. said the European Union provided to European planemaker Airbus and subsidies the EU said the U.S. provided to American planemaker Boeing, both allegedly in violation of World Trade Organization rules.

The WTO found last year that the EU had continued providing illegal subsidies to Airbus since 2011. But the trade organization also found earlier this year that Washington state had provided Boeing with illegal tax breaks.

Tensions between the U.S. and EU escalated after Trump removed tariff exemptions on steel and aluminum imports last year. European leaders responded by adding tariffs on American products like motorcycles, bourbon and orange juice.

Officials have been negotiating about scaling back tariffs, but leaders on both sides have also threatened to add new ones. In April, the EU released a list of $20 billion in U.S. products it said it may target with tariffs.

A U.S. Trade Representative hearing about the aircraft subsidies dispute is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Washington.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney and the Associated Press contributed to this report.