Dow plummets after Trump threatens bigger China tariffs

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 500 points Monday after President Trump threatened to increase tariffs sharply this week on a wide range of Chinese goods because trade talks are not advancing quickly enough.

Trump, in a pair of tweets on Sunday, said he would increase tariffs to 25 percent from the current 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Chinese authorities said, despite the threat, that they would still send a large delegation to the U.S. to continue talks aimed at resolving the one-year standoff between the world's two biggest economies.

Futures for the Dow fell more than 500 points before paring some of that loss. The S&P 500 futures were down 1.66 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite futures plummeted 2.08 percent.

On two previous occasions, Trump has pushed back deadlines, in January and March, to raise the tariffs to buy more time for a negotiated settlement. But on Sunday, Trump, who has called himself a "tariff man," said he's losing patience. "The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump tweeted.

Shares of corporations dependent on trade with China were hit hard. Nvidia stock was down 4.4 percent, Boeing retreated 3.3 percent.

Despite the hammering of equities, year-to-date the U.S. stock market has achieved strong results: The S&P 500, for example, is up since Jan. 1, 2019.

Crude oil prices declined, with West Texas Intermediate down 0.53 percent to $61.61.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped fractionally to 2.49 percent.

Global equities were hammered by the apparent negative turn in Beijing-Washington trade talks. China’s Shanghai Composite tumbled 5.58 percent and the Hang Seng fell 2.9 percent. Japan's stock market was closed for a holiday.

France’s CAC 40 fell 1.93 percent and Germany’s DAX declined 1.86 percent. Britain's stock exchange was closed for a holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.