US stocks open slightly higher encouraged by GDP data

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Thursday encouraged by the latest U.S. GDP data though Wall Street remained concerned about the trade war with China.

U.S. economic growth was revised down to 3.1 percent for the first quarter from 3.2 percent on weaker business investment but beat forecasts for 3.0 percent.

In other data from the U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday, the U.S. trade deficit in goods widened slightly in April, rising to a seasonally adjusted $72.1 billion from $71.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui accused the U.S. of "economic terrorism" when speaking to reporters in Beijing. “We oppose a trade war but are not afraid of a trade war. This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic chauvinism, economic bullying,” Zhang said, according to Reuters.

But investors should consider President Trump’s likely willingness to resolve matters with China ahead of the American 2020 election campaign, Aaron Anderson, senior vice president of research at Fisher Investments, told the Wall Street Journal.

“He would much rather go into that campaign season with some sort of trade victory than continuing to be embroiled in this trade spat with China,” Anderson said.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks fell to three month lows and bond prices rallied, driving the U.S. ten year Treasury note yield down to 2.21 per cent, a 20 month low, on fears the trade war would undermine global economic growth.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose to 2.27 percent early Thursday from 2.24 percent, a sign that investors may be less interested in safe investments than they were earlier this week.

Central banks are signaling that global growth worries may be overdone, according to Dow Jones.

For example, the Bank of Canada is keeping interest rates unchanged and said a broad-based improvement in domestic economic activity reinforces its view that a slowdown that began late last year was temporary.

“The message of patience remains loud and clear among the North American central banks, even as traders continue to pit themselves against policymakers over rate cut expectations,” strategists at Singapore-based OCBC Bank said in a note.

Shares of Dollar General soared 6 percent in premarket action after it reported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates. The discount retailer is planning to open more than 900 stores this year.

Crude oil prices were flat as expectations for a drop in inventories were offset by concerns about a global growth slowdown from the U.S.-China trade war. Oil is up slightly this week, coming off last week’s 6.6 percent plunge, the biggest drop since December.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.31 percent, the Hang Seng was off 0.44 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the session lower by 0.29 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.36 percent, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.20 percent and Germany’s DAX added 0.35 percent.

