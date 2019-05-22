Stocks open lower on trade war and ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday on investor concern about the expanding trade war with China and ahead of the publication of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting.

Continue Reading Below

Earlier this month President Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent and China responded by raising tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods to 25 percent. On Monday Trump delayed imposing a ban Chinese telecoms Huawei Technologies, but on Tuesday media reports said the White House could add several more Chinese firms to a list of blacklisted companies over human-rights complaints.

China’s ambassador to the U.S. said late Tuesday that Beijing was open to restarting talks, but U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that officials had not yet scheduled further talks with Beijing.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25796.81 -80.52 -0.31% SP500 S&P 500 2862.59 -1.77 -0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7783.379161 -2.35 -0.03%

In corporate news, Qualcomm Inc's stock dropped sharply in premarket after a federal judge ruled late Tuesday that the chip equipment company violated antitrust laws by suppressing competition in the cellphone chip space.

Target Corp jumped before the bell after reporting better than expected results with earnings and revenue exceeding analysts estimates.

Advertisement

Nordstrom's stock fell also after worse than expected first quarter earnings and falling sales.

Stocks in Asia and Europe were also weaker overnight with China’s Shanghai Composite Index down about 0.5 percent while European stocks were off about 0.46 percent.

Crude oil prices slipped overnight also after data showed rising U.S. inventories.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 69.21 -8.54 -10.98% TGT TARGET CORP. 78.65 +6.69 +9.30% TSLA TESLA INC. 200.64 -4.44 -2.17% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,160.48 +6.04 +0.52%

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP