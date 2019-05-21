Stock futures up as Huawei ban delay offsets retail woes

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday as the administration's delay on its blacklisting of Huawei Technologies offset the effect of weak retail quarterly results.

Kohl's reported that its first-quarter earnings missed analyst expectations, although sales topped expectations. J.C. Penney posted a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter and same-store sales were also weaker than Wall Street expected.

The White House granted some exemptions to its export blacklist on Huawei, giving some customers and suppliers of China’s telecom giant a 90-day reprieve from the ban.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.49 percent, the S&P 500 were higher by 0.51 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was increasing by 0.73 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 1.23 percent, the Hang Seng was off by 0.47 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended down 0.14 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was higher by 0.75 percent, France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.43 percent and Germany’s DAX added 1.03 percent.