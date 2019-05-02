Stocks open under pressure after Fed move, earnings reports

Stocks remained under pressure early Thursday, after a sharp fall on on Wednesday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's confirmation that interest rates would likely not be cut this year.

First quarter corporate earnings are still the main focus this week, ahead of the monthly Labor Department payrolls and unemployment data Friday.

U.S.-China trade talks are also a concern on reports that a deal may be announced possibly next week.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26411.32 -18.82 -0.07% SP500 S&P 500 2920.82 -2.91 -0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8044.623559 -5.02 -0.06%

Shares of chip maker Qualcomm fell in pre-market trade even though it reported better-than-expected earnings late Thursday.

DowDuPont stock also fell before the bell after the chemical giant reported a fall in earnings and revenue.

But Caterpillar was higher after announcing a dividend increase of 20 percent to $1.03 a share.

Tesla shares were also higher before the bell after announcing it would raise $2 billion in new capital.

Shares of Dunkin Brands also rose early Thursday after the chain restaurant company reported same-store sales growth that beat estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 86.37 +0.24 +0.28% DWDP DOWDUPONT INC 37.31 -1.14 -2.96% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 138.15 -1.27 -0.91% TSLA TESLA INC. 234.01 -4.68 -1.96% DNKN DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP 73.55 -1.08 -1.45%

Oil declined for a second day, falling below $63 a barrel in New York, as a jump in U.S. crude inventories this week relieved fears of supply cuts after President Trump moved earlier this week to restrict Iranian exports further.

