Stock futures up ahead of Fed interest rate announcement

U.S. stock futures were higher Wednesday, hours ahead of an interest rate announcement by the Federal Reserve, which is expected to hold the cost of money steady.

Continue Reading Below

A surprisingly strong ADP report on April job creation gave stock futures a lift.

In addition, Wall Street investors drove up Apple stock premarket after the iPhone maker announced a big share buyback and said it is increasing its dividend.

The share price, which is within striking distance of making the company a $1 trillion company, was poised to add roughly 70 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Treasury yields were fractionally lower ahead of the Fed's announcement on interest rates, which is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Investors are coming off a big trading day: The S&P 500 on Tuesday notched a record high for the third straight session on unexpectedly strong quarterly results from General Electric and biopharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Crude oil slipped to $63.54 per barrel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Many bourses outside the U.S., including those in China, Korea and Japan, as well as continental Europe, were closed for May Day observances.

One exception is Britain’s FTSE 100, which slipped 0.03 percent.