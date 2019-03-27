Global shares mixed following rebound on Wall Street

U.S. stock futures searched for direction the day after Wall Street rebounded following a beginning of the week selloff.

Shares were mixed in Europe and Asia on Wednesday as British lawmakers sought to end an impasse following the overwhelming defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed plan for leaving the European Union.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.2 percent.

The debate over Brexit comes two days after lawmakers wrested control of the parliamentary agenda away from the government amid concern over May's willingness to compromise.

The House of Commons was scheduled Wednesday to debate the various alternatives for the split from the EU, after which lawmakers will be asked to vote for all of the options they could accept. The most popular ideas will move to a second vote on Monday in hopes of finding one option that can command a majority.

In European trading, London’s FTSE traded 0.3 percent lower, Germany's DAX was down 0.1 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.1 percent.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, shares in China rose ahead of the resumption of trade talks with the U.S. on Thursday in Beijing.

China’s Shanghai Composite jumped 0.9 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6 percent and Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.2 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WCG WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC 231.27 -9.46 -3.93% CNC CENTENE CORP 54.85 -2.20 -3.86%

In deal news, U.S. health insurer Centene Corp is buying its smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc for $15.27 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The companies announced on Wednesday that the deal was valued at $17.3 billion, including debt.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25657.73 +140.90 +0.55% SP500 S&P 500 2818.46 +20.10 +0.72% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7691.52243 +53.98 +0.71%

The top U.S. equity markets closed with gains on Tuesday, a rebound from a recent slide spurred by worries over global economic growth.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond closed up 22 percent as a group of activist investors prepare to launch a proxy fight to replace the retail chain's entire 12-person board, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple's stock closed down after announcing plans on Monday to launch a subscription TV service, branded credit card and news service. The company did not say how much the ad-free "Apple TV Plus" will cost or when exactly it will debut. It will compete with big streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.