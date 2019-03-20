Stocks trade lower as investors await Fed report

Stocks traded lower ahead of today’s decision on interest rates when the Federal Reserve concludes its March meeting.

While a move in interest rates is not expected, investors will be watching for the latest Fed forecast and policy statement.

White House officials said Tuesday that top U.S. trade and economic officials will visit China late next week for another round of negotiations on their dispute over Beijing's industrial policies and other issues.

The news suggested hope for progress, albeit delayed, in the tariffs war between the two largest economies. Business lobbyists say an agreement now probably won't be reached until late April.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25798.05 -89.33 -0.35% SP500 S&P 500 2821.19 -11.38 -0.40% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7708.696365 -15.25 -0.20%

Investors will be watching shares of Walt Disney Co. and FOX Corporation as Walt Disney's acquistion of Twenty-First Century Fox assets closed on Wednesday. Shares of both companies declined in the last session.

General Mills quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates and the Cheerios cereal maker raised its full-year forecast, benefiting from its efforts to cut costs and raise prices, sending its shares higher.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 110.35 +0.35 +0.32% FOXA FOX CORP COM USD0.01 CL A 39.49 -0.85 -2.11% GIS GENERAL MILLS 48.63 +1.39 +2.94%

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded 0.1 percent higher, Germany’s DAX was down 1.5 percent, France’s CAC slipped 0.2 percent.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite was flat, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.