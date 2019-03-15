US stocks on course to close out week higher

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday as the U.K. Parliament’s decision to delay a potentially chaotic Brexit and encouraging news on U.S.-China trade talks raised investor sentiment.

Continue Reading Below

In addition, worries about Boeing’s 737 Max grounding appeared to ease.

The University of Michigan reported Friday that its consumer sentiment survey bounced in March to 97.8 from 93.8.

Shares of Boeing slipped as the company announced Thursday that it was suspending deliveries of its 737 Max jets, two of which have experienced deadly crashes in the last five months.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25701.07 -8.87 -0.03% SP500 S&P 500 2816.15 +7.67 +0.27% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7676.49147 +45.58 +0.60%

Advertisement

Facebook stock fell after two top executives announced their resignations.

Crude oil prices declined as investors mulled large U.S. inventories of the commodity.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 368.82 -4.48 -1.20% FB FACEBOOK INC. 163.78 -6.39 -3.76%

Major averages ended Thursday's session close to their starting points after being buoyed by financial and technology company shares but weighed by weakening industrial company and health care company shares.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Investors also digested downbeat economic news from China, which reported industrial activity and home sales declining in January and February. Also, joblessness last month edged up to 5.3 percent.