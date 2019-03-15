Search

US stocks on course to close out week higher

Boeing stock in focus after Trump grounds 737 Max jets

Federated Investors Global Equities CIO Steve Auth and Oberweis Asset Management President Jim Oberweis on whether investors should be concerned about Boeing’s stock after President Trump ordered all Boeing 737 Max jets to be grounded and the U.S.-China trade deal.

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday as the U.K. Parliament’s decision to delay a potentially chaotic Brexit and encouraging news on U.S.-China trade talks raised investor sentiment.

In addition, worries about Boeing’s 737 Max grounding appeared to ease.

The University of Michigan reported Friday that its consumer sentiment survey bounced in March to 97.8 from 93.8.

Shares of Boeing slipped as the company announced Thursday that it was suspending deliveries of its 737 Max jets, two of which have experienced deadly crashes in the last five months.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES25701.07-8.87-0.03%
SP500S&P 5002816.15+7.67+0.27%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7676.49147+45.58+0.60%

Facebook stock fell after two top executives announced their resignations.

Crude oil prices declined as investors mulled large U.S. inventories of the commodity.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
BABOEING COMPANY368.82-4.48-1.20%
FBFACEBOOK INC.163.78-6.39-3.76%

Major averages ended Thursday's session close to their starting points after being buoyed by financial and technology company shares but weighed by weakening industrial company and health care company shares.

Investors also digested downbeat economic news from China, which reported industrial activity and home sales declining in January and February. Also, joblessness last month edged up to 5.3 percent.