Stock futures up, bond yields slip

U.S. stock futures were up Friday ahead of the closely watched May jobs report, which -- if the numbers are weaker than expected -- could add pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Analysts expect employers to have added 185,000 jobs last month after surging 263,000 in April, and the unemployment rate is expected to have remained steady at 3.6 percent, economists surveyed by Refinitiv – the lowest level since December 1969.

But if the job growth number comes in lower than expected, anticipate renewed calls for the Federal Reserve to cut the benchmark federal funds rate from the current range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

“Today’s Fed speak hinted at a rate cut this year amid trade tensions. A weaker-than-expected jobs report would increase those odds,” Dan North, the chief economist at Euler Hermes North America, said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has hinted that policymakers at the U.S. central bank are prepared to cut rates to sustain the near-record expansion as they monitor how global trade developments are impacting the U.S. economic outlook. Traders are also increasingly betting on at least one rate cut by July, and possibly two by the FOMC’s January meeting.

Shares of Beyond Meat popped 23.5 percent in premarket trading after the maker of plant-based sausages and burgers said it expects to more than double its revenue in 2019.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.25 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.27 percent and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.34 percent.

After six down weeks for the Dow, and 4 in a row for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the major averages are finally on pace for some solid gains this week. The Dow and S&P 500 are looking at their best weeks since Nov. 30, while the Nasdaq is on track for its best week since early April.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped fractionally to 2.12 percent on Friday.

Crude oil prices rose: West Texas Intermediate climbed 0.91 percent to $53.07 per barrel. The price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was up 1 percent at $62.28 a barrel.

On Thursday the Dow closed 181 points higher or 0.7 percent and is on pace for its longest winning streak in almost three months. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also gained.

Chinese markets were closed for a holiday, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended up 0.53 percent, and Korea’s benchmark Kospi index gained 0.2 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.86 percent, France’s CAC 40 climbed 1.49 percent and Germany’s DAX rose 0.78 percent.