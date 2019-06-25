US stocks head lower ahead of Powell and amid Iran tensions

Stocks moved lower Tuesday as tensions and trade concerns worried investors.

Continue Reading Below

The latest U.S. sanctions on Iran drew a sharp rebuke from the Islamic Republic on Tuesday, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calling the economic crackdown “outrageous and idiotic.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington heightened last week after an Iranian missile shot down an unmanned U.S. spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors are looking toward the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks to help reduce tensions of a trade war that is damaging the global economy.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26674.57 -52.97 -0.20% SP500 S&P 500 2935.88 -9.47 -0.32% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7955.752851 -49.94 -0.62%

Advertisement

Later this week, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the G-20 summit in Japan.

Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve will be sitting down at the Council on Foreign Relations for a discussion on the economy and monetary policy on Tuesday afternoon.

In Economic news, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index slipped this month to 121.5, the business research group said on Tuesday, down from 131.3 in May. It was the first time in three months that consumer confidence fell in the U.S.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday new home sales dropped 7.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 626,000 units last month, the lowest level since December. April's sales pace was revised up to 679,000 units from the previously reported 673,000 units.

AbbVie announced Tuesday it inked a deal to buy Allergan for about $63 billion.

The pharmaceutical company will be acquired in a cash and stock deal, with the transaction equity value based on AbbVie’s closing stock price of $78.45 on Monday.

Lennar Corp rose 4.1 percent after the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder reported a 35.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, selling more as mortgage rates fell.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg ABBV ABBVIE INC. 66.57 -11.88 -15.14% AGN ALLERGAN PLC 164.15 +34.58 +26.69% LEN LENNAR 48.72 -2.69 -5.23%

In Asia, China's Shanghai was down 0.87 percent, snapping a six-session winning streak. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.4 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Europe, London's FTSE was little changed, Germany's DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC was also off by 0.1 percent.