US equity futures trade cautiously higher ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stock futures are little changed ahead of the conclusion of the federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Continue Reading Below

The FOMC is widely expected to leave the central bank’s overnight lending unchanged.

Dow Jones industrial futures are higher by 0.1 percent, S&P 500 futures are little changed and Nasdaq futures are up 0.1 percent.

Traders are betting policymakers will lay the groundwork for a rate cut in July, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The Federal Funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%:

Advertisement

Chairman Powell will hold a press conference following the decision and will likely address reports that the White House explored “demoting” him, the story was downplayed by Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow.

In addition to the policy statement central bankers will release their summary of economic projections,

President Trump helped give equities an extra boost on Tuesday, confirming he will meet with Chinese President Xi at the G-20 meeting in Japan via a Tweet. Investors viewed the development as a positive sign for progress on trade talks.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.6 percent.

In European markets, London's FTSE slipped 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.1 percent and France's CAC also added 0.1 percent.

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday for the second straight day as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting and as the European Central Bank signaled it may soon cut interest rates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Dow Jones Industrials and the Nasdaq Composite rallied over 1 percent, while the S&P 500 gained just under that level. As stocks rose, bonds also rallied pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury to a 21 month low of 2.08 percent.