Stocks point to a higher open as Fed meeting begins

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open as the federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting.

A decision on interest rates is expected Wednesday, followed by a press conference with chairman Jerome Powell.

Dow Jones futures are 0.6 percent higher, S&P 500 futures are gaining 0.6 percent and Nasdaq futures are adding 1 percent.

Currently traders are not expecting any change at the June meeting ccording to the CME's FedWatch Tool, however there is a growing bias growing for a potential rate cut in July.

Facebook is rolling out a new cryptocurrency platform that could provide the embattled social media giant with a new revenue stream of historic proportions as it contends with a possible federal antitrust probe and continued scrutiny over its data privacy practices.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 189.01 +7.68 +4.24%

Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced on Tuesday the creation of Calibra. The first product the subsidiary will introduce is a digital wallet for Libra, a new global currency powered by blockchain technology.

Trade will be front and center on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Senators want to know the latest on trade concerning, Mexico, Canada, China and Japan.

U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, testifies before a Senate panel on the status of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.

The European Central Bank will ease policy again if inflation fails to accelerate, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, signaling one of the biggest policy reversals of his eight-year tenure.

European markets ros eon the news. London's FTSE is up 1 percent, Germany's DAX added 1.7 percent and France's CAC rose 1.7 percent.

Asian markets finished Tuesday's trading mixed. China's Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1 percent and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower.