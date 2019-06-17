US stock futures search for direction ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. equity futures are trading cautiously ahead of a big week for monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve meets this week and could give more guidance concerning the future of interest rates.

Dow Industrial futures are little changed, S&P 500 futures are up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.1 percent.

The Fed's two-day meeting gets underway on Tuesday with a decision on rates and a statement that could provide clues about rate direction on Wednesday afternoon.

The week begins with two economic reports on Monday morning. The June Empire manufacturing survey will be released along with the National Home Builders Association survey.

In Asia to start the week, China's Shanghai Composite ended the day with a gain of 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's hang Seng added 0.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei started the week flat, gaining less than 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE was lower by 0.1 percent France's CAC added 0.2 percent and Germany's DAX was up 0.1 percent.

U.S. stocks ended the final trading day of last week modestly lower as traders weighed rising tensions with Iran and the ongoing trade battle with China

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26089.61 -17.16 -0.07% SP500 S&P 500 2886.98 -4.66 -0.16% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7796.658954 -40.47 -0.52%

The Nasdaq Composite paced the declines, led by semiconductors, after Broadcom lowered its full-year revenue guidance. It now expects yearly sales to fall by $2 billion as uncertainty hangs over the chip industry after the Trump administration announced a ban on exports to Chinese telecom behemoth Huawei Tech.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session modestly lower.

For the week, investors got a more positive picture. All three of the major U.S. market averages clocked the second straight week of small gains.