Stocks open flat after strong start to holiday shopping season

Stocks opened higher Monday as the major averages look to start the month of December with gains -- helped by a strong start to the holiday shopping season and better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data. However, they gave up their gains following the opening minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up as much as 55 points, or 0.2 percent, in the opening minutes before turning lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28017.66 -33.75 -0.12% SP500 S&P 500 3133.25 -7.73 -0.25% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8627.0796 -38.39 -0.44%

Black Friday shoppers spent a record-breaking $7.4 billion online, according to preliminary data published by Adobe Analytics, which measures transactions from 80 of the top 100 online retailers. Additionally, Small Business Saturday smashed records with $3.6 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics data released Sunday.

While brick-and-mortar sales fell 6.2 percent on Black Friday, they were up 2.3 percent on Thanksgiving Day, according to ShopperTrack data.

Markets also received a boost from Chinese factory activity, which showed improvement ahead of a possible Dec. 15 U.S. tariff hike on Chinese imports.

Monthly surveys showed Chinese manufacturing output rose in November, defying expectations of a decline. Caixin magazine said its purchasing managers’ index rose to a two-year high of 51.8 from October’s 51.7. A reading above 50 shows the sector is expanding.

A separate survey by the China Federation for Logistics & Purchasing rose to 50.2 from 49.3.

Positive news on consumer spending and Chinese manufacturing was tarnished a bit by trade uncertainty after President Trump announced he was restoring tariffs on all steel and aluminum shipped to the U.S. from Brazil and Argentina.

Retail names were in focus on Cyber Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,787.20 -13.60 -0.76% WMT WALMART INC. 119.10 +0.01 +0.01% TGT TARGET CORP. 125.27 +0.26 +0.21% M MACY'S INC. 15.42 +0.10 +0.65% JWN NORDSTROM 38.03 -0.14 -0.37% BBY BEST BUY 79.69 -0.95 -1.18%

Steel stocks were rally after the president's tariff announcement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % X UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION 13.38 +0.26 +1.98% AKS AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION 2.86 +0.10 +3.59%

Disney gained on word that "Frozen 2" raked in $132.7 million at the box office during the Wednesday through Sunday period, a record for Thanksgiving. The movie has earned $288 million at the domestic box office during the first 10 days of its release.

Fiat Chrysler was higher after the United Auto Workers reached a tentative labor deal with the automaker.

Elsewhere, Roku shares were under pressure after receiving a downgrade to "underweight" at Morgan Stanley due to valuation concerns. The firm raised its price target to $110 a share, 32 percent below Friday's close.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 151.53 -0.05 -0.03% FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 14.75 0.00 0.00% ROKU ROKU INC 139.41 -20.96 -13.07%

On the commodities front, Brent crude was up 1.8 percent at $61.55 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude oil was higher by 2 percent at $56.30 a barrel after OPEC and its allies hinted at cutting production at this week's meeting. Gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,466 an ounce.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasurys were sharply lower with selling causing the yield on the 10-year note to climb by 6.2 basis points to 1.838 percent.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite rose less than 0.1 percent, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4 percent.

European markets were lower with France's CAC down 0.9 percent to pace the decline. Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were lower by 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

U.S. stocks closed out November with their largest monthly gains since June -- though slipped in Friday's shortened trading session as the holiday shopping season kicked off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each rose more than 3 percent for the month and booked modest weekly gains.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.