US stocks up on strong corporate quarterly reports

Stocks rose Tuesday on stronger-than-expected quarterly results from UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, boosting investor sentiment and lifting the three main equity indexes to 2019 highs .

Also, Federal Reserve officials signaled confidence in the U.S. economy.

UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson beat earnings and revenue targets. Johnson & Johnson also raised its operational earnings and sales guidance for the year. The two stocks boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Fed officials indicated on Monday they could be willing to leave interest rates steady till later this year and and sounded an optimistic note on the nation's economy.

Wall Street will be watching to see if the Dow closes above its record high, 26,828.39, which it set on Oct. 3, 2018.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26419.01 +34.24 +0.13% SP500 S&P 500 2908.99 +3.41 +0.12% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8003.736963 +27.72 +0.35%

The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.39 percent, the Hang Seng added 1.07 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.24 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.63 percent, France's CAC 40 increased 0.29 percent and Germany's DAX rose 0.72 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.