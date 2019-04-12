Stocks jump on bank earnings, Chevron deal

Stocks jumped on opening on Friday as the U.S. corporate earnings season began with better-than-expected results from the financial sector, with J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo leading the way.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were also higher and are due to report results on Monday.
Sentiment was helped Friday by a large takeover in the energy sector. Dow index member Chevron announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion in cash and stock. The deal values Andarko at a 37 percent premium to Thursday's closing stock price.
Disney shares also added to gains after the media giant announced a streaming video service that will cost less than Netflix.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|26368.07
|+225.02
|+0.86%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2908.55
|+20.23
|+0.70%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|7984.718049
|+37.36
|+0.47%
Overall investors expect first quarter earnings to be weak with FactSet forecasting S&P 500 index stocks first-quarter earnings down 4.2 percent.
The recovery in U.S. stock prices since December has stalled recently but may resume if first quarter earnings turn out better than expected, though investors remain cautious given concerns about slowing global economic growth.
U.S. Treasury note and bond yields rose Friday given the improvement in investor sentiment on early first quarter earnings results. The yield on 10-year notes jumped the most in a week to 2.55 percent. The U.S. dollar weakened.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|JPM
|JP MORGAN CHASE & CO.
|110.66
|+4.43
|+4.17%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|48.61
|+0.87
|+1.82%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|119.20
|-6.79
|-5.39%
|APC
|ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP.
|61.72
|+14.92
|+31.88%
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY COMPANY
|128.65
|+12.05
|+10.33%