S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs after China budges on key US trade demand

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs Monday after China issued a document to “effectively curb” violations of intellectual property rights such as trademarks and copyrights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded within 75 points of its own record peak.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3131.98 +21.69 +0.70% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28047.3 +171.68 +0.62% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8628.840803 +108.96 +1.28%

President Trump touted the strong market in a tweet on Monday.

"Another new Stock Market Record. Enjoy!" he wrote.

Trade sensitive Caterpillar gained as did chipmakers AMD and Micron Technology, which have heavy exposure to China. Boeing was lower after announcing the departure of its top communications officer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 372.93 +1.59 +0.43% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 146.10 +2.22 +1.54% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 39.78 +0.64 +1.62% MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 47.39 +1.52 +3.31%

It was a busy Monday morning on the deal front as Charles Schwab announced it agreed to buy TD Ameritrade in an all-stock deal worth $26 billion. The transaction was first reported last week by FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

European luxury goods maker LVMH is buying Tiffany for $16.2 billion, or $135 a share in cash. The Frech company said the deal will strengthen its presence in the U.S.

Meanwhile, eBay reached an agreement to sell its online ticket marketplace StubHub to the Geneva, Switzerland-based Viagogo Entertainment for $4.05 billion.

HP rejected Xerox's $33.5 billion hostile takeover attempt, saying it "significantly undervalues" its business. Xerox has vowed to take the offer to HP's shareholders.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMTD TD AMERITRADE HOLDING 51.92 +3.79 +7.87% SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB 49.34 +1.14 +2.37% EBAY EBAY INC. 35.88 +0.76 +2.15% HP HELMERICH & PAYNE INC 39.74 +0.74 +1.91% XRX XEROX HOLDINGS 38.85 -0.21 -0.54%

Elsewhere, Uber shares were under pressure after the company lost its license to operate in London. The ride-sharing company will continue to operate in the city while it appeals the decision.

Commodities were lower, with gold down 0.5 percent at $1,456 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil lower by 0.2 percent at $57.68 a barrel.

U.S. Treasurys were higher, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 1 basis point to 1.764 percent.

Investors were watching the situation in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy candidates won a majority of seats in a local district council election Sunday. After nearly six months of often violent protests, it is yet another challenge for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s government.

“The result might not be market-friendly as it sets to challenge Carrie Lam’s leadership and bring up political uncertainties. But it could also mark a turning point in stopping the violent clashes,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 1.5 percent while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.7 percent.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE was up 1 percent to pace the advance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.