U.S. stocks posted modest losses after monster gains the day before. Energy stocks managed to squeak out slight gains, while technology stocks slipped.

The Federal Reserve released minutes from its meeting in early November. Officials expressed concerns about a variety of threats to the economy, including the impact of tariffs, a slowing global economy and tightening financial conditions amid falling stock prices. The assessment was in line with comments Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

"That's what the Fed is trying to put out there, is they haven't gotten carried away with rate increases," said Thomas Martin, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta. "The market wants to see ... that they are going to be gradual."

Stocks rallied on Wednesday after Powell suggested in a speech that the Fed might be almost done raising interest rates, and is willing to stop raising rates at least temporarily so it can assess the effects of the last few years of increases. Investors have been nervous that climbing interest rates will contribute to a damaging slowdown in economic growth. That fear is one of the major reasons behind the slide in stocks this autumn.

"In September, the feeling (in the markets) was more confident," Martin said. "Third quarter earnings reports, I think, really started to change that, and the continuing weakness of data overseas, in Europe and the rest of the world, has changed that."

Benchmark U.S. crude briefly dipped below $50 a barrel overnight, but jumped 2.3 percent to finish at $51.45 a barrel in New York. Brent crude rose 1.3 percent to $59.51 a barrel in London.

Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03 percent from 3.04 percent. Banks fell as investors expected slower increases in interest rates, which reduce the profits banks make from mortgages and other types of loans. Bank of America shed 1 percent to $28.15 and Bank of New York Mellon slid 1.3 percent to $50.96.

In economic news, consumer spending and incomes both climbed in October. The Commerce Department said both figures grew much faster than they did in September. Those are both good signs for future economic growth.

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP