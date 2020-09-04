Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Big Tech selloff overpowers job market gains

The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August

close
FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone breaks down the August jobs report.video

US economy adds 1.4M jobs in August

FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone breaks down the August jobs report.

U.S. equity markets plummeted Friday as a selloff in Big Tech shares overpowered indications of an improving labor market.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 484 points, or 1.72%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower by 2.5% and 4.2%, respectively. The major averages lost between 2.78% and 4.96% on Thursday, suffering their steepest single-day declines since June.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27769.98-522.75-1.85%
SP500S&P 5003369.52-85.54-2.48%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11035.818642-422.28-3.69%

Looking at the economy, U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 1.371 million workers in August, pushing the unemployment rate down to 8.4% from 10.2%, according to the Labor Department. Wall Street economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 1.4 million and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.

In Silicon Valley, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc. and Microsoft Corp, -- the four companies with a market value of greater than $1 trillion -- remained under pressure after Thursday’s bruising selloff.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.115.14-5.74-4.75%
GOOGALPHABET INC.1,562.47-79.37-4.83%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,187.16-180.84-5.37%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.208.07-9.23-4.25%

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. shares sank into bear-market territory, down at least 20% from their peak on Aug. 31., the first day of trading at the split-adjusted price. To exit, the stock must climb higher than $398.66.

Elsewhere, Malaysia dropped criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group after the firm last month agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement amid allegations it aided in the theft of billions of dollars from the government’s 1MDB investment fund.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.383.50-23.50-5.77%
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.206.42-1.11-0.53%

Looking at earnings, Docusign Inc. reported profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and gave full-year guidance that outpaced expectations.

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported revenue in the three months through June surged 125% to a record $277.97 million.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DOCUDOCUSIGN211.01-31.00-12.81%
SWBISMITH & WESSON BRANDS17.93-0.90-4.76%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $1.07 to $40.30 per barrel and gold dropped $4.20 to $1,933.60 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were lower, pushing the yield on the 10-year note up 4.4 basis points to 0.666%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 1.8%, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE slid 0.88% and 1.2%, respectively.

Asian markets finished lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 1.25%, Japan’s Nikkei declining 1.11% and China’s Shanghai Composite dropping 0.88%.