Big Tech selloff overpowers job market gains

U.S. equity markets plummeted Friday as a selloff in Big Tech shares overpowered indications of an improving labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 484 points, or 1.72%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower by 2.5% and 4.2%, respectively. The major averages lost between 2.78% and 4.96% on Thursday, suffering their steepest single-day declines since June.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27769.98 -522.75 -1.85% SP500 S&P 500 3369.52 -85.54 -2.48% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11035.818642 -422.28 -3.69%

Looking at the economy, U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 1.371 million workers in August, pushing the unemployment rate down to 8.4% from 10.2%, according to the Labor Department. Wall Street economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 1.4 million and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.

In Silicon Valley, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc. and Microsoft Corp, -- the four companies with a market value of greater than $1 trillion -- remained under pressure after Thursday’s bruising selloff.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 115.14 -5.74 -4.75% GOOG ALPHABET INC. 1,562.47 -79.37 -4.83% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,187.16 -180.84 -5.37% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 208.07 -9.23 -4.25%

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. shares sank into bear-market territory, down at least 20% from their peak on Aug. 31., the first day of trading at the split-adjusted price. To exit, the stock must climb higher than $398.66.

Elsewhere, Malaysia dropped criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group after the firm last month agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement amid allegations it aided in the theft of billions of dollars from the government’s 1MDB investment fund.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 383.50 -23.50 -5.77% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 206.42 -1.11 -0.53%

Looking at earnings, Docusign Inc. reported profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and gave full-year guidance that outpaced expectations.

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported revenue in the three months through June surged 125% to a record $277.97 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DOCU DOCUSIGN 211.01 -31.00 -12.81% SWBI SMITH & WESSON BRANDS 17.93 -0.90 -4.76%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $1.07 to $40.30 per barrel and gold dropped $4.20 to $1,933.60 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were lower, pushing the yield on the 10-year note up 4.4 basis points to 0.666%.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 1.8%, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE slid 0.88% and 1.2%, respectively.

Asian markets finished lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 1.25%, Japan’s Nikkei declining 1.11% and China’s Shanghai Composite dropping 0.88%.