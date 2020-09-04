Big Tech selloff overpowers job market gains
The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August
U.S. equity markets plummeted Friday as a selloff in Big Tech shares overpowered indications of an improving labor market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 484 points, or 1.72%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower by 2.5% and 4.2%, respectively. The major averages lost between 2.78% and 4.96% on Thursday, suffering their steepest single-day declines since June.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27769.98
|-522.75
|-1.85%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3369.52
|-85.54
|-2.48%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11035.818642
|-422.28
|-3.69%
Looking at the economy, U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 1.371 million workers in August, pushing the unemployment rate down to 8.4% from 10.2%, according to the Labor Department. Wall Street economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 1.4 million and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.
In Silicon Valley, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc. and Microsoft Corp, -- the four companies with a market value of greater than $1 trillion -- remained under pressure after Thursday’s bruising selloff.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|115.14
|-5.74
|-4.75%
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC.
|1,562.47
|-79.37
|-4.83%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,187.16
|-180.84
|-5.37%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|208.07
|-9.23
|-4.25%
Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. shares sank into bear-market territory, down at least 20% from their peak on Aug. 31., the first day of trading at the split-adjusted price. To exit, the stock must climb higher than $398.66.
Elsewhere, Malaysia dropped criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group after the firm last month agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement amid allegations it aided in the theft of billions of dollars from the government’s 1MDB investment fund.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|383.50
|-23.50
|-5.77%
|GS
|GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
|206.42
|-1.11
|-0.53%
Looking at earnings, Docusign Inc. reported profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and gave full-year guidance that outpaced expectations.
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported revenue in the three months through June surged 125% to a record $277.97 million.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|211.01
|-31.00
|-12.81%
|SWBI
|SMITH & WESSON BRANDS
|17.93
|-0.90
|-4.76%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $1.07 to $40.30 per barrel and gold dropped $4.20 to $1,933.60 an ounce.
U.S. Treasurys were lower, pushing the yield on the 10-year note up 4.4 basis points to 0.666%.
In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 1.8%, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE slid 0.88% and 1.2%, respectively.
Asian markets finished lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 1.25%, Japan’s Nikkei declining 1.11% and China’s Shanghai Composite dropping 0.88%.