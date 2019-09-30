US stocks point to a strong start to the week

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Monday when Wall Street opens for business.

The three major futures indexes are pointing to gains of at least 0.3 percent.

Stocks would be bouncing back from what was a losing week.

Wall Street capped a choppy week with a second straight weekly loss for the S&P 500 Friday as worries about a potential escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China erased early gains.

Last week's downbeat mood on Wall Street carried over to Asia to start the week.

Chinese manufacturing data was slightly better than analysts' estimates, helping to boost sentiment.

In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index ended the day down 0.5 percent, but finished the month with a gain of 5.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite closed the day down 0.9 percent, but was 0.7 percent higher for the month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.3 percent.

Chinese share markets will trade only on Monday, then be off for the country's National Day holiday, which runs until Oct. 7.

Demand for Chinese goods has been hurt by weakening domestic and global economic growth as well as U.S. tariff hikes in a fight over trade and technology. Negotiators are due to meet next month in Washington but there has been no sign of progress toward ending the dispute.

In European trading, London's FTSE added 0.1 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC were each down 0.1 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.