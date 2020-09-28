Dow jumps 410 points as tech, financials pace stock gains
The Dow and S&P 500 snap 4-week losing streaks
U.S. equity markets rallied Monday as investors were on the hunt for bargains after a fourth straight week of losses.
Energy and financials helped the S&P 500 lock in gains of over 1.6%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3351.6
|+53.14
|+1.61%
|XLF
|FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|24.05
|+0.56
|+2.38%
|XLE
|ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|30.89
|+0.71
|+2.35%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 410 points or 1.5%, helped by Chevron and Microsoft.
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27584.06
|+410.10
|+1.51%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|73.93
|+2.10
|+2.92%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|209.44
|+1.62
|+0.78%
Semiconductors and biotech names, along with the popular large-cap tech stocks, including Apple and Amazon, lifted the Nasdaq Composite 1.9%.
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11117.525026
|+203.96
|+1.87%
|BIIB
|BIOGEN INC.
|282.04
|+8.76
|+3.20%
|XLNX
|XILINX INC.
|103.80
|+3.45
|+3.44%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|114.96
|+2.68
|+2.39%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,174.05
|+78.92
|+2.55%
The e-commerce giant will hold its Amazon Prime Day on Oct. 13-14. The annual event, which is typically held in July, was postponed due to COVID-19.
In other news, United Airlines rose after the pilots union and the carrier agreed to a deal that will avoid furloughs for the time being.
|UAL
|UNITED AIRLINES HLDG.
|35.94
|+1.74
|+5.09%
In deal news, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. agreed to buy ArcelorMittal SA’s U.S. business for $1.4 billion in cash and stock.
|CLF
|CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
|6.56
|+0.68
|+11.56%
Caesar’s Entertainment Inc. made a 2.9 billion British pound ($3.7 billion) offer for U.K. betting company William Hill. The offer, which was at a 25% premium to where William Hill shares closed on Friday, rivaled a separate proposal from Apollo Global Management Inc.
|CZR
|CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT
|58.21
|+1.14
|+2.00%
Devon Energy Corp. and WPX Energy Inc. are discussing a $6 billion merger, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
|DVN
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
|9.80
|+0.98
|+11.11%
|WPX
|WPX ENERGY INC
|5.17
|+0.73
|+16.44%
Elsewhere, Uber Technologies Inc. received an 18-month license from the city of London after a judge ruled the ride-hailing operator was “fit and proper” to conduct business. The company’s license was stripped for a second time last year.
|UBER
|UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|35.56
|+1.10
|+3.19%
Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 35 cents to $40.60 per barrel while gold rose $15.10 to $1,872.80 an ounce.
U.S. Treasurys were modestly lower, causing the yield on the 10-year note to rise to 0.661%.
European markets were trading higher across the board with Germany’s DAX up 3.16%, France’s CAC higher by 2.48% and Britain’s FTSE gaining 1.85%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.32% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.04% while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.06%.