Stocks surge, shrugging off impeachment inquiry

Stocks held gains Wednesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump to probe accusations that he tried to convince the president of Ukraine to look into the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26825.14 +17.37 +0.06% SP500 S&P 500 2971.32 +4.72 +0.16% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7998.35234 +4.73 +0.06%

Wednesday's advance came after the major averages sold off on Tuesday in response to House Democrats saying they were in favor of forging ahead with an impeachment inquiry. In an exclusive interview with FOX Business, hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach called the impeachment inquiry "theatrics."

Altria and Philip Morris were higher after the two sides said they ended their merger talks. The announcement came alongside the news that Altria chief growth officer K.C. Crosthwaite was named CEO at Juul Labs. In November, Altria bought a 35 percent stake in Juul for $12.8 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg MO ALTRIA GROUP INC. 41.05 +0.32 +0.79% PM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. 76.17 +4.61 +6.44%

On the earnings front, Nike gained after beating on both the top and bottom lines and saying its China business posted double-digit growth despite the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg NKE NIKE INC. 91.63 +4.45 +5.10%

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the 10-year yield hovering near 1.655 percent.

A trade deal however with Japan is apparently on track.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei slid 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished lower by 1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

In Europe, London's FTSE was lower by 1 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 1.1 percent and France's CAC fell 1.5 percent.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this article.