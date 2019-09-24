Stocks roll over as Trump calls out China in UN speech

Stocks extended their losses on Tuesday after President Trump called out China in his speech to the United Nations.

"Not only has China declined to adopt promise reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of IP, and trade secrets on a grand scale,” the president said during his 30-minute speech.

The major averages were already lower after economic data showed consumer confidence weakened and home prices grew at their slowest pace in seven years. Stocks had gained as much as 0.4 percent in the opening minutes of trading.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26742.04 -207.95 -0.77% SP500 S&P 500 2964.66 -27.12 -0.91% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7994.740461 -117.72 -1.45%

Tuesday's early gains came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed on Monday evening that U.S.-China trade talks would resume in two weeks.

"The president's been very clear if we can get the right deal, he wants the deal," Mnuchin told FOX Business' "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on Monday. "If we can't get the right deal, he's happy with the tariffs."

The early gains had traders eyeing the record levels that were set in July. A print above the following levels would be the highest on record:

S&P 500: 3,027.98

3,027.98 Dow Jones Industrial Average: 27,398.68

27,398.68 Nasdaq: 8,339.64

Starbucks shares were lower after the coffee giant won an appeal against the European Union, which was demanding up to $33 million of back taxes be paid to the Netherlands.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SBUX STARBUCKS CORPORATION 89.71 -1.10 -1.21%

On the earnings front, Blackberry was under pressure after reporting revenue that was below expectations. The communications-software provider eked out adjusted earnings that were breakeven, 1 cent better than expected. Elsewhere, shares of the Chinese electric-car maker Nio plunged after reporting a bigger than expected loss and saying it raised $200 million from its CEO and Tencent, one of its biggest shareholders.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BBRY n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. NIO NIO INC 2.11 -0.61 -22.43%

The Conference Board said on Tuesday morning that the consumer confidence index fell from 134.2 in August to 125.1 this month, its weakest reading in three months. Additionally, the S&P Case-Shiller home index said prices rose 2 percent in July, their slowest appreciation since 2012.

Buying of Treasurys pushed the 10-year yield down 7.4 basis points to 1.654 percent.

Commodities were mixed with West Texas Intermediate crude oil under lower and firm.

In Europe, all of the major averages clung to small gains.

Overnight, China's Shanghai Composite paced the advance with a 0.8 percent gain. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tacked on 0.3 percent.

