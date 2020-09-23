Stocks look to bounce back for second day

U.S. equity markets traded mixed on Wednesday, a day after snapping their losing streaks.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141 points, or 0.52%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 was higher by 0.12%. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, was off 0.2%.

The Dow on Tuesday snapped its three-day skid as the S&P and Nasdaq ended their losing streaks at four days.

Looking at stocks, Tesla Inc.’s Battery Day event failed to deliver the 1 million-mile battery that Wall Street analysts were expecting. The headlines were instead a new battery pack that will reduce kilowatt-hour costs by 50% and improve vehicle range by 16%.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate is moving ahead to a Phase 3 trial that will include up to 60,000 adults. There is no clear timeline for when a successful vaccine would be available for distribution.

Looking at earnings, Nike Inc. shares soared to a record high after the sports-apparel giant reported quarterly profit rose 11% from a year ago as COVID-19 resulted in surging online sales of sneakers and workout apparel.

KB Home beat on both the top and bottom lines, but the number of homes delivered fell 16% year-over-year to 2,545 amid disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Stitch Fix Inc. reported a deeper-than-expected loss while sales grew 9% from the prior quarter as the subscription-based personal shopping platform worked through supply chain issues caused by COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Lululemon Athletica Inc. resumed its share buyback program that was paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, which expires on Jan. 31, 2021, has $263.6 million remaining.

Looking at commodities, gold fell $16.30 to $1,891.30 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil inched up 10 cents to $39.90 per barrel.

U.S. Treasurys were quiet with the 10-year note yield holding near 0.672%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

European markets were sharply higher with Britain’s FTSE trading up 2.27%, France’s CAC advancing 1.74% and Germany’s DAX gaining 1.56%.

In Asia, markets ended little changed with Japan’s Nikkei off 0.06% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively.