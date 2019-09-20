Stocks slide after China trade delegation cancels trip to US farm country

Stocks slumped Friday after Chinese trade officials canceled next week's scheduled vist to U.S. farms, putting a damper on an otherwise seemingly positive few weeks on the trade front. All three of the major U.S. averages were higher ahead of the news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 159.72 points, or 0.59 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26935.07 -159.72 -0.59% SP500 S&P 500 2992.07 -14.72 -0.49% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8117.674437 -65.20 -0.80%

All-time highs remain within reach for all three indexes. A print above the following levels would be the highest on record:

S&P 500: 3,027.98

3,027.98 Dow Jones Industrial Average: 27,398.68

27,398.68 Nasdaq: 8,339.64

The New York Fed on Friday morning injected another $75 billion into money markets through a repo operation designed to provide liquidity and keep its fed funds rate within its target range between 1.75 percent and 2 percent. The central bank has injected $278 billion into the overnight funding market after short-term rates spiked as high as 10 percent earlier in the week.

Bank stocks were higher for most of the day before finishing in negative territory.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 29.59 -0.23 -0.77% C CITIGROUP INC. 69.35 -0.38 -0.55% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 118.90 -0.48 -0.40% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 48.63 -0.28 -0.57%

Elsewhere, Apple briefly topped a $1 trillion market capitalization as consumers lined up at stores around the world to get their hands on the iPhone 11.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 217.73 -3.23 -1.46%

Auto-parts makers remained under pressure as the United Auto Workers union continued its strike against General Motors.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg DLPH DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC 14.36 -0.81 -5.34% AXL AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC. 8.00 -0.05 -0.62% MOD MODINE 10.49 -0.30 -2.78%

Overnight, China's central bank reduced its 1-year loan prime rate to 4.2 percent from 4.25 percent. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2 percent on the day, but lost 0.8 percent for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, ending the week down 3.4 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC swung between gains and losses before finishing mixed.

