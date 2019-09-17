Stocks gain as 2-day Fed meeting begins

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting and Saudi Arabia said it will fully restore oil production by the end of the month.

Continue Reading Below

All three of the major averages gained, with the Nasdaq pacing the advance.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27110.8 +33.98 +0.13% SP500 S&P 500 3005.7 +7.74 +0.26% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8186.016151 +32.47 +0.40%

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday began its two-day policy meeting. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range between 1.75 percent and 2 percent. A rate cut would be the second by the Fed since the financial crisis after cutting rates at its last meeting in July.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom expects to have oil production at full capacity by the end of the month after weekend drone attacks took half of its output offline.

Saudi Arabia was producing 9.6 million barrels of oil per day, or about 10 percent of the world's daily production, ahead of the attacks. It expects to ramp production up to 11 million bpd by the end of the month.

Advertisement

West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oils fell 6.1 percent and 7.16 percent, respectively, and dragged energy names lower. They gained more than 14 percent apiece on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 73.17 -0.56 -0.76% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 123.89 -0.23 -0.19%

Airlines stocks bounced back after higher energy prices were a headwind on Monday, with both American Airlines and United Airlines gaining ground.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 28.64 +0.87 +3.13% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 89.98 +1.22 +1.37%

Elsewhere, General Motors shares recouped some of Monday's losses, which came after more than 49,000 United Auto Workers members went on strike.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 38.29 +1.08 +2.90%

On the data front, U.S. manufacturing production bounced back in August, growing at a 0.6 percent pace, according to the Federal Reserve. It grew 0.4 percent in July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.51 percent to pace the decline. Overnight, Japan's Nikkei tacked on 0.1 percent for a 10th straight day of gains while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.2 percent after the credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded the city.

Ken Martin contributed to this article.