Stocks end session mixed, Apple in focus

U.S. stocks ended Tuesday mixed as Apple unveiled a new suite of products, including the latest iPhone and a streaming service to rival the likes of Netflix, Disney and Roku.

Continue Reading Below

CEO Tim Cook helped unveil a new suite of iPhones which helped the stock reverse earlier losses ending the session higher.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 216.70 +2.53 +1.18% ROKU ROKU INC 144.14 -16.89 -10.49% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 135.79 -3.04 -2.19% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 287.99 -6.35 -2.16%

The Nasdaq Composite fell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 pushed out small gains.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26909.43 +73.92 +0.28% SP500 S&P 500 2979.39 +0.96 +0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8084.155193 -3.28 -0.04%

In other stock news, Ford shares tumbled after Moody's downgraded the automaker's debt citing "considerable operating and market challenges facing Ford," adding that weak earnings and cash generation are likely while Ford carries out it restructuring plan. Wendy's also tumbled after disclosing that future profits would be lower than expected as the restaurant rolls out breakfast nationwide.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 9.42 -0.12 -1.26% WEN THE WENDY'S COMPANY 19.71 -2.24 -10.21% TGT TARGET CORP. 108.83 +0.88 +0.82%

On the hiring front, Target said it will hire 130,000 seasonal workers becoming the latest retailer to roll out a holiday hiring push.

Investors are also taking a wait-and-see approach to equities ahead of what could be a fresh round of global rate cuts. The European Central Bank meets Thursday, followed by the Federal Reserve meeting the following week.

U.S. investors appeared unfazed on news President Trump fired National Security Advisor John Bolton. A replacement is expected to be named in a matter of days, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this article