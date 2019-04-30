US stocks poised to trade in a tight range

U.S. stock futures traded in a tight range Tuesday on a weaker-than-expected report about Chinese manufacturing and a day after major equity indexes set record highs.

Official Chinese data published early Tuesday said its measure of factory activity showed a sharp drop in April, missing analyst expectations.

Corporate earnings were in focus. Strong sales in its aviation unit lifted General Electric's first-quarter results higher than the expectations of Wall Street, which rewarded the struggling conglomerate with a premarket jump in its share price.

The Boston-based company, which swung to a profit from the year-earlier quarter, said Tuesday revenue from its aviation business rose 12 percent to $7.95 billion, topping expectations of $7.86 billion.

Slower North American sales and a flat international business at General Motors underscored lower profits and revenue in the first quarter, sending shares down in pre-market trading on Wall Street.

Crude oil prices surged, raising the specter of inflation, heretofore a non-issue for investors, despite the strong U.S. economy. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark U.S. crude oil jumped 1.42 percent to $64.40 per 42-gallon barrel.

Investors kept watch on U.S.-China trade talks, especially after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that a deal could be reached in the next few weeks.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting committee was scheduled to begin a two-day meeting. Wall Street does not expect the central bank to make any changes to interest rates.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26554.39 +11.06 +0.04% SP500 S&P 500 2943.03 +3.15 +0.11% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8161.853369 +15.46 +0.19%

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes both hit new records Monday, but the Dow remained the laggard.

Financial stocks led the gains in the S&P 500, climbing 1.2 percent with Citigroup and Bank of America among the best performers.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 0.52 percent, the Hang Seng was off 0.65 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.22 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12 percent, France’s CAC 40 fell 0.22 percent and Germany’s DAX eased 0.05 percent.