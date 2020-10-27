Tech gains while industrials, financials slip
Pfizer, 3M and Microsoft headline earnings docket
Stocks were mixed on Tuesday as tech led the way after a $35 billion semiconductor deal and as investors digested a wave of earnings from a slew of S&P 500 companies.
The Nasdaq Composite posted modest gains helped by AMD's $35 billion purchase of Xilinx.
AMD BUYS XILINX IN $35 BILLION DEAL
The Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled, while the S&P 500 tacked on gans after cautious comments from Caterpillar and 3M, both dealing with headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic. Industrials and financials limited gains.
Speaking in front of cameras, President Trump said on Tuesday that additional stimulus would be forthcoming after the election to get the struggling U.S. economy back on track.
On Monday, Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until Nov. 9, ending the idea that additional stimulus could happen prior to the election.
DURABLE GOODS STRONG
On the economic front, durable goods for September came in better-than-expected rising 1.9% compared to the 0.7% estimate. "Transportation equipment, up four of the last five months, led the increase, $3.0 billion or 4.1 percent to $76.8 billion" as reported by the Commerce Department. Excluding transportation, a rise of 0.8% was reported, also beating estimates.
DOW DROPS 650 POINTS AS S&P 500, NASDAQ POST WORST DAY SINCE SEPTEMBER
EARNINGS BARRAGE
Pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly in focus on earnings.
Industrial companies such as Caterpillar, 3M & Co., Raytheon Technologies, Sherman Williams and Cummins also report.
After the market closes, traders will digest results from a number of technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., Akamai Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
ECONOMICS IN PLAY
In other economic news, the FHFA Housing price index for October and the S&P Case-Shiller Home index will be released, with economists expecting readings of 0.8% and 3.8%, respectively.
Consumer confidence for October will also be released early on Tuesday, with expectations of a reading of 101.9.
In commodities, gold traded at $1,902.70 an ounce.