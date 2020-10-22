Stocks rise on improving jobs data; AT&T, Tesla shine

U.S. stocks popped at the open helped by an improvement in the jobs market and strong earnings from the likes of AT&T and Tesla.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 55 points or 0.17%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite saw gains of 0.24% and 0.48% respectively.

JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL

U.S. weekly jobless claims dipped to 787,000 lower than the 860,000 expected. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed persons collecting benefits, fell to 8.37 million, also better than expected.

EARNINGS IN FOCUS

Shares of Tesla Inc. were gaining in early Thursday trading after the electric automaker reported third-quarter results that were better-than-expected.

Profits jumped 105% from the year-ago period to $0.76 per share, ahead of the $0.57 cent estimate, while total revenues climbed 39% to $8.77 billion, above the $8.36 billion that was expected.

AT&T shares also higher after revenue came at $42 billion, slightly higher than expected and Coca-Cola reported stronger than expected profit and revenue.

Earnings from American Airlines and Northrup Grumman were also better-than-expected.

VOLATILITY HITS STOCKS ON STIMULUS WAIT, 10-YEAR TREASURY HITS 5-MONTH HIGH

CONSUMER FOCUS

Peloton Interactive Inc. shares fell after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares to "neutral," noting the near-term opportunity was priced in.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares were also slammed after the fast-casual restaurant chain said third-quarter comparable sales were lighter than analysts expected.

STIMULUS TALKS ONGOING

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC that there would be additional talks regarding another stimulus package with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, adding that both sides want a deal and that "pretty soon, [they'd] be ready to put pen paper."

On Wednesday, lawmakers appeared to make a breakthrough on the next round of fiscal stimulus, but the timing is still uncertain.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows signaled to FOX Business a deal is near. “I can tell you the negotiations have entered a new phase which is more on the technical side of trying to get the language right if we can agree upon the numbers," Meadows told Maria Bartiromo. "We’re still apart. Still a number of issues to work on, but the last 24 hours have moved the ball down the field.”

This comes as COVID-19 cases tick higher. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, new infections of COVID-19 grew at the fastest rate in nearly three months, with more than 60,000 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Additionally, New York, which was one of the early epicenters of the pandemic, said it had more than 2,000 new cases on Wednesday, the highest number since May.

HOUSING DATA

In other economic news, existing-home sales for September will be released later in the trading day, with economists looking for a reading of 6.1 million, up from a prior reading of 6 million.

Leading indicators and the Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas inventory report will also be scrutinized.

After the market closes, investors will focus on results from Intel Co., Boston Beer, Capital One Financial Inc., Mattel Inc. among others.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved up slightly to $40.15 a barrel, while gold fell to $1,920.40 an ounce.

