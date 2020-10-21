Stocks seesaw on stimulus wait, 10-Year Treasury hits 5-month high

Stocks were bouncing around between losses and gains as investors digest updates on a looming stimulus plan, while the 10-Year Treasury yield climbs to a five-month high, pushing prices down.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows signaled to FOX Business a deal is near. On MSNBC, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also said there are hopes for a deal, noting she intends to resolve the "appropriations piece" of the bill Wednesday afternoon.

STIMULUS DEAL NEAR, 48 HRS POSSIBLE

“I can tell you the negotiations have entered a new phase which is more on the technical side of trying to get the language right if we can agree upon the numbers," Meadows told Maria Bartiromo. "We’re still apart. Still a number of issues to work on, but the last 24 hours have moved the ball down the field.”

STOCKS CHOPPY, 10-YEAR TREASURY CLIMBS TO 0.8%

The Nasdaq Composite was modestly higher as Facebook and Google, remained bright spots following Snap's blowout quarter.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both slightly higher, aided by financials.

PELOSI, MNUCHIN STILL TALKING

Pelosi and representatives from the White House said there was enough progress made late Tuesday to continue speaking. The Democratic lawmaker had previously imposed a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal that expired on last night.

However, The Washington Post reported late Tuesday that Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell has warned the White House that Democrats are not negotiating in good faith. McConnell, who is up for reelection, cautioned the Trump administration against making a deal before the election.

STOCKS GAIN AS STIMULUS DEAL LOOMS, ENERGY AND FINANCIALS LEAD

TECH IN SPOTLIGHT

Tech shares are in the spotlight after Netflix Inc. reported third-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The streaming giant said in the first nine months of this year, it added 28.1 million paid subscriptions. In all of 2019, the service added 27.8 million. Shares were down 5%.

Verizon Communications boosted its outlook on Wednesday morning on strong wireless results giving shares a boost.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. jumped nearly 4% after it said it would allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, while also allowing for purchases to be made with them.

General Motors Co. shares were up another 2% following a strong day on Tuesday as investors reacted positively to the company's Hummer EV, unveiled Tuesday night.

After the bell, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. and semiconductor company Xilinx Inc. report after the market closes as does Chipotle Mexican Grill.

HOUSING, OIL, FED IN SPOTLIGHT

The Energy Information Administration reported a smaller draw in oil supplies of 1 million, a larger-than-expected draw in distillates and a surprise build in gasoline stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved down slightly to $40.27 a barrel, while gold rose to $1,929.50 an ounce.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book for September at 2 p.m.

