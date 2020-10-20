Stimulus hopes lift stocks ahead of Pelosi, Mnuchin call
P&G, Travelers help lift Dow
Stocks rebounded Tuesday as investors digested a basket of positive earnings results and as they await the outcome of stimulus talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points in early trading or 0.43%, while the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 were both up 0.5%.
PROCTER & GAMBLE, TRAVELERS
Dow components Procter & Gamble and Travelers rose after posting positive earnings results. P&G boosted its outlook, in part, due to demand for COVID-19 related products.
DOJ GOES AFTER GOOGLE
Shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet, were little changed in early Tuesday trading after confirmation that the Dept. of Justice will file an antitrust suit against Google, a senior DoJ official told Fox News. Part of the suit will look at allegations Google monopolizes its internet search function.
In an exclusive statement to Fox News, a Google spokesperson said they disagreed with the lawsuit.
"Today’s lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed," a spokesman told Fox News. "People use Google because they choose to -- not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives. We will have a fuller statement this morning."
In politics, Tuesday is the self-imposed deadline set by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who set a 48-hour deadline to reach an agreement.
TRUMP WANTS TO GO BIG ON STIMULUS
Speaking on Fox & Friends Tuesday, President Trump said that he would support a coronavirus relief package with an even bigger price tag than Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal as both parties rush to deliver aid to Americans ahead of the November election.
EARNINGS ON TAP
Other earnings to watch include Netflix Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Snap Inc. are all reporting results.
Investors will also get a look at UBS Group AG, Philip Morris International and Texas Instruments Inc., covering a wide swath of the global economy.
In deal news, Intel Corp. on Monday said it would sell its storage unit to South Korea-based Hynix for $9 billion. Intel shares were slightly higher in Tuesday trading, up 0.8%.
DOW FALLS 410 POINTS, S&P HAS BROAD RETREAT ON STIMULUS STALL
HOUSING ON FIRE
One day after the NAHB Housing Market Index for October hit a fresh record high with a reading of 85, traders will get even more data on the surging housing market.
Housing starts and building permits for October were released, with housing starts coming in slightly lower-than-expected at 1.41 million, while permits were above consensus at 1.55 million.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved slightly to $41.10 a barrel, while gold ticked lower to $1,909.60 an ounce.