Stimulus hopes lift stocks ahead of Pelosi, Mnuchin call

Stocks rebounded Tuesday as investors digested a basket of positive earnings results and as they await the outcome of stimulus talks.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points in early trading or 0.43%, while the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 were both up 0.5%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28370.36 +174.94 +0.62% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11531.35573 +52.47 +0.46% SP500 S&P 500 3448.7 +21.78 +0.64%

PROCTER & GAMBLE, TRAVELERS

Dow components Procter & Gamble and Travelers rose after posting positive earnings results. P&G boosted its outlook, in part, due to demand for COVID-19 related products.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PG PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 143.23 +1.33 +0.94% TRV THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC. 117.16 +4.95 +4.41%

DOJ GOES AFTER GOOGLE

Shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet, were little changed in early Tuesday trading after confirmation that the Dept. of Justice will file an antitrust suit against Google, a senior DoJ official told Fox News. Part of the suit will look at allegations Google monopolizes its internet search function.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News, a Google spokesperson said they disagreed with the lawsuit.

"Today’s lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed," a spokesman told Fox News. "People use Google because they choose to -- not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives. We will have a fuller statement this morning."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,529.66 -0.29 -0.02%

In politics, Tuesday is the self-imposed deadline set by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who set a 48-hour deadline to reach an agreement.

TRUMP WANTS TO GO BIG ON STIMULUS

Speaking on Fox & Friends Tuesday, President Trump said that he would support a coronavirus relief package with an even bigger price tag than Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal as both parties rush to deliver aid to Americans ahead of the November election.

EARNINGS ON TAP

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 526.82 -3.90 -0.73% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 378.32 -5.58 -1.45% SNAP SNAP INC. 28.82 +0.16 +0.56%

Other earnings to watch include Netflix Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Snap Inc. are all reporting results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBS UBS GROUP AG 12.40 +0.64 +5.44% PM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. 75.33 -2.65 -3.40% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED 151.51 +0.75 +0.50%

Investors will also get a look at UBS Group AG, Philip Morris International and Texas Instruments Inc., covering a wide swath of the global economy.

In deal news, Intel Corp. on Monday said it would sell its storage unit to South Korea-based Hynix for $9 billion. Intel shares were slightly higher in Tuesday trading, up 0.8%.

DOW FALLS 410 POINTS, S&P HAS BROAD RETREAT ON STIMULUS STALL

HOUSING ON FIRE

One day after the NAHB Housing Market Index for October hit a fresh record high with a reading of 85, traders will get even more data on the surging housing market.

Housing starts and building permits for October were released, with housing starts coming in slightly lower-than-expected at 1.41 million, while permits were above consensus at 1.55 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved slightly to $41.10 a barrel, while gold ticked lower to $1,909.60 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE