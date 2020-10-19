Stocks reverse course, consumer discretionary names fall

U.S. stocks gave up morning gains as hopes faded that lawmakers will reach some type of stimulus deal before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 70 points or 0.2%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 also dropped by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28518.26 -88.05 -0.31% SP500 S&P 500 3469 -14.81 -0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11631.002883 -40.55 -0.35%

Consumer discretionary stocks including Walmart and Amazon dipped.

Over the weekend, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi set a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal on the next stimulus package. She added she was "hopeful" an agreement could be reached. This as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visits the Middle East.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 144.04 -0.65 -0.45% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,232.51 -40.20 -1.23%

STOCKS SLIP FOR THIRD SESSION AS ECONOMY, COVID-19 CONCERNS RESURFACE

M&A Monday

In deal-making, Conoco Phillips is buying Concho Resources for $9.7 billion as consolidation continues in the U.S. energy sector. The deal makes the new company the "largest independent oil and gas company with pro forma production of over 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day" according to the companies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COP CONOCOPHILLIPS INC. 33.90 +0.14 +0.40% CXO CONCHO RESOURCES INC. 49.13 +0.56 +1.15%

ECONOMICS IN SPOTLIGHT

In global economics, China said its economy expanded at a 4.9% rate in the July-to-September period, according to official data released from the Chinese government. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected an expansion rate of 5.2%.

In a panel being held by the International Monetary Fund, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed is evaluating the benefits of a digital currency.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that additional fiscal and monetary support would be needed to aid the struggling U.S. economy, noting it could take another year before the economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde urged the European Union to consider the $878 billion recovery fund as a permanent tool.

HOUSING MARKET HOT

The U.S. housing market, which continues to be buoyed by record-low interest rates, remains red hot.

The NAHB Housing Market Index for October hit a fresh record high with a reading of 85, above analysts' estimates of 83.

EARNINGS BACK IN FOCUS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HAL HALLIBURTON COMPANY 12.70 +0.46 +3.72%

Earnings are back in focus, as oil-services company Halliburton Company reported another quarterly loss but CEO Jeff Miller signaled the industry is stabilizing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 126.09 +0.16 +0.13%

After the close, traders will look at results from IBM, which recently announced plans to spin-off its infrastructure services unit into a new publicly-traded company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 217.61 -2.05 -0.93%

Microsoft Corp., which competes with IBM in the cloud computing space, is in focus after Jefferies raised its price target on the tech giant to $260 a share, the highest on Wall Street.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 437.52 -2.15 -0.49%

Tesla Inc. said on Monday it would start to export Model 3 cars that are made in China to a number of different European countries.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slightly lower at $40.87 a barrel, while gold climbed to $1,915 an ounce.

Europes indices were also mostly higher, as the Stoxx Europe 600 index and German DAX were up 0.5% and 0.2%, while the FTSE 100 was flat.

