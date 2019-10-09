US stocks point to rebound following plunge

U.S. equity futures are indicating a higher open on Wednesday when Wall Street begins trading.

The major equity futures indexes are pointing to a rise of 0.7 percent, which would be an increase of at least 150 points on the Dow.

U.S. stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up more than 300 points in the last hour of regular trading.

Envoys from the U.S. and China are scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday for another round of trade talks. The bouts of added conflict are denting hopes that Washington and Beijing will find a resolution to their long-running and painful tariffs war.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26164.04 -313.98 -1.19% SP500 S&P 500 2893.06 -45.73 -1.56% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7823.777751 -132.52 -1.67%

Technology companies, banks and health care stocks bore the brunt of the selling after the U.S. blacklisted a group of Chinese companies, claiming that their technology plays a role in the repression of China's Muslim minority groups.

China demanded Washington lift the sanctions on Chinese tech companies and warned Wednesday it will "resolutely safeguard" the country's interests.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended the day down 0.6 percent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed up 0.3 percent and China's Shanghai Composite finished the session up 0.4 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX climbed 0.8 percent and France's CAC gained 0.6 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.