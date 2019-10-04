US stocks point lower ahead of monthly jobs report

U.S. equity futures were indicated a lower open on Friday when Wall Street begins trading ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report.

The three major futures indexes were trading lower by 0.2 percent.

The federal government is due to release its snapshot of the job market on Friday.

The Labor Department is expected to report employers added 145,000 jobs last month, up from 130,00 in August, according to economists surveyed by Refinitiv,

U.S. stocks pulled out of a two-day skid on Thursday, sparked by unexpectedly weak manufacturing and hiring data.

Markets were hit again by a survey showing weaker-than-forecast growth in U.S. service industries, but investor hopes were buoyed by growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates again to shore up economic activity.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.8 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 1.1 percent.

Asian stocks were mixed Friday. Tokyo’s Nikkei ended the day up 0.3 percent, but fell 2.1 percent for the week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.