Stocks indicate further losses on growth slowdown concerns

U.S. equity futures were pointing to a lower open on Wednesday when Wall Street begins the trading day.

The three major futures indexes were indicating losses of 0.6 percent.

The U.S. factory report showed that manufacturing weakened in September for the second straight month as President Donald Trump's trade war with China dragged on confidence and factory activity.

That sent stocks spiraling with the S&P 500 slumping 1.2 percent, its sharpest loss since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26573.04 -343.79 -1.28% SP500 S&P 500 2940.25 -36.49 -1.23% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7908.684593 -90.65 -1.13%

Asian shares followed U.S. stocks lower.

Japan's Nikkei index ended the eday down 0.5 percent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong ended the day losing 0.3 percent.

Markets in mainland China were closed for National Day holidays. They reopen on Oct. 8.

In Europe, London's FTSE fell 2 percent, Germany's DAX is down 1.3 percent and France's CAC is down 1.6 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.