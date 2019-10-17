US stocks trade cautiously higher ahead of more earnings

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a slightly higher open as investors examine earnings results and look for additional progress in trade negotiations.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a rise of just 0.1 percent.

Shares of Netflix rose 10 percent in extended trading after the streaming service saw a slowdown in new subscribers that wasn't as bad as analysts expected.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 286.28 +2.03 +0.71%

More financial names will be reporting on Thursday including Morgan Stanley, BB&T Corp., SunTrust and Key Corp.Other names on the docket are Honeywell, tobacco giant Philip Morris International and railroad Union Pacific.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that officials were still ironing out details of the preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump has said he does not expect to sign an agreement until next month, when he is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the regional Asian Economic Cooperation, or APEC, forum in Chile in November.

U.S. stocks slipped Wednesday as economic data suggested consumers were holding back on spending in the face of trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27001.98 -22.82 -0.08% SP500 S&P 500 2989.69 -5.99 -0.20% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8124.183658 -24.52 -0.30%

The S&P 500 index lost 0.2 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.1 percent while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.