Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

US stocks trade cautiously higher ahead of more earnings

By FOXBusiness
close
Federated Investors CIO Steven Auth discusses his outlook for the markets amid earnings season and trade negotiations with China.video

Market uncertainty is marginally improving: Investor

Federated Investors CIO Steven Auth discusses his outlook for the markets amid earnings season and trade negotiations with China.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a slightly higher open as investors examine earnings results and look for additional progress in trade negotiations.

Continue Reading Below

The three major futures indexes are indicating a rise of just 0.1 percent.

Shares of Netflix rose 10 percent in extended trading after the streaming service saw a slowdown in new subscribers that wasn't as bad as analysts expected.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NFLXNETFLIX INC.286.28+2.03+0.71%

More financial names will be reporting on Thursday including Morgan Stanley, BB&T Corp., SunTrust and Key Corp.Other names on the docket are Honeywell, tobacco giant Philip Morris International and railroad Union Pacific.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that officials were still ironing out details of the preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump has said he does not expect to sign an agreement until next month, when he is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the regional Asian Economic Cooperation, or APEC, forum in Chile in November.

U.S. stocks slipped Wednesday as economic data suggested consumers were holding back on spending in the face of trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27001.98-22.82-0.08%
SP500S&P 5002989.69-5.99-0.20%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8124.183658-24.52-0.30%

The S&P 500 index lost 0.2 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1 percent  and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.1 percent while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.