US stocks fall as China wants more talks before signing "Phase One" deal

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open to start the new trading week despite Washington and Beijing announcing a truce on tariff hikes in a trade war.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a declien of 0.5 percent.

The U.S. bond market is closed for Columbus Day.

President Trump says the two countries have an agreement on a "Phase One" deal, but China wants further talks as soon as the end of October to hammer out the details before Xi Jinping agrees to sign it, according to Bloomberg.

Trump agreed Friday to put off planned tariff hikes this week on Chinese goods in a fight over Beijing's trade surplus and technology plans. In exchange, he said China would buy American farm goods. But the two sides reported no progress on basic disputes that sparked the 15-month-old fight that threatens global economic growth.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26816.59 +319.92 +1.21% SP500 S&P 500 2970.27 +32.14 +1.09% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8057.038617 +106.26 +1.34%

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index ended Friday with its first weekly gain in four weeks.

The S&P 500 added 1.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.3 percent.

Also Monday, China reported exports to the United States fell 17.8 percent in September from a year earlier to $36.5 billion. Imports of American goods sank 20.6 percent to $10.6 billion.

China's global exports fell 1.4 percent to $218.1 billion. Imports fell 5.8 percent to $178.5 billion.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai Composite ended the day 1.2 percent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished the session up 0.8 percent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

In Europe, London's FTSE is off 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX is down 0.9 percent and France's CAC fell 1 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.