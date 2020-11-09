Dow, S&P hit records on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine progress, oil soars

Stocks soared at the open on Monday, along with oil, after positive news from Pfizer on a COVID-19 vaccine and after Joe Biden was named president-elect over the weekend.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29542.04 +1,218.64 +4.30% SP500 S&P 500 3622.4 +112.96 +3.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12077.930002 +182.70 +1.54%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 1,400 points or 5% while the S&P 500 rallied 3.5% - both hitting fresh records. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%

COVID-19 UPDATE

PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE PROVES 90% EFFECTIVE IN LATEST TRIALS

Traders are reacting positively to the news that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine proved to be 90% effective in the first 94 patients it was tested on. While Moderna, also working on a vaccine, drifted lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 38.56 +2.16 +5.95% BNTX BIONTECH 102.40 +10.40 +11.30% MRNA MODERNA INC. 77.82 +5.37 +7.41%

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19,” said Pfizer CEO and Chairman Dr. Albert Bourla, in a statement. “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen. With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis."

This is a significant milestone in the fight against a virus that has infected more than 50 million people around the globe, resulting in over 1.2 million deaths.

TRUMP & BIDEN REACT

President Trump, in a tweet, celebrated the developments.

While President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement:

"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope. At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away..."

COVID-19 TRADE

Airlines, cruise lines rallied on the developments, while stay-at-home stocks including Zoom, Amazon slipped.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.26 +1.80 +15.71% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 35.75 +4.32 +13.76% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 76.23 +17.66 +30.15% ZOOM n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,250.00 -61.37 -1.85%

OIL JUMPS ON VACCINE NEWS

Oil also moved back above the $40 per barrel level on vaccine hopes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 28.61 +2.15 +8.13%

STOCKS END MIXED AS S&P HAS BEST POST-ELECTION WEEK SINCE 1932

The news comes after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named President-elect and Vice President-elect, respectively, after several news outlets, including Fox News, projected the Biden campaign had won the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, giving them the requisite 270 electoral votes.

EARNINGS BARRAGE

On the earnings front, McDonald's said third-quarter earnings came in better-than-expected, with U.S. same-store sales rising 4.6%, aided by several new initiatives.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 219.36 +2.77 +1.28%

Shares rallied as the company's investors day kicked off.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 11.67 +1.66 +16.53% SPG SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC. 74.55 +12.72 +20.57% BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 162.89 +6.03 +3.84%

Over the weekend, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said its third-quarter operating results were negatively impacted by the pandemic, even as the company's equity portfolio surged.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRKB n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

On Monday, traders will see quarterly results from Occidental Petroleum, Simon Property Group and Beyond Meat, among others.

Nearly nine out of 10 S&P 500 companies have reported that third-quarter earnings and revenue beat forecasts.

OTHER MARKETS ALSO HIGHER

In other commodities, gold continued its march upward hovering above $1,959 an ounce.

European indices were also higher on Monday, with the STOXX Europe 600 rising 1.3%. Similar gains were seen in the German DAX, French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100.

Last week, stocks had their best post-election week since 1932, as tracked by the Dow Jones Market Data Group, rising 7.23%, which is the second-best on record.

