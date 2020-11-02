Stocks jump in broad rally, Clorox and Dunkin in focus

Stocks rallied Monday morning, ahead of the U.S. presidential election and amid rising coronavirus cases and lockdowns around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 300 points or 1.2% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

A Monday rebound follows a sharp downturn for equities, which produced the worst week for stocks since March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26890.93 +389.33 +1.47% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10990.467322 +78.88 +0.72% SP500 S&P 500 3310.61 +40.65 +1.24%

Investors more at ease despite rising COVID-19 cases as the U.S. surpassed 9 million COVID-19 infections on Friday, a number that is expected to move sharply higher as the colder weather sets in across the country. More than 228,000 people in the U.S. have died as a result of the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

OIL TUMBLES

Rising lockdowns continue to hurt oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling below the $35 per barrel level. There are also concerns a victory by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be bearish for the energy industry, as he has indicated he will toughen up on big oil and ban fracking.

EARNINGS PARADE

On the earnings front, shares of consumer giant Clorox rose more than 3% after posting a strong quarter, in part due to the demand for disinfectant products during the pandemic.

Estee Lauder shares gained more than 4% as business rebounded in key areas such as China.

Investors also heard from Marathon Petroleum, which said third-quarter profit and revenue missed analysts' estimates. Shares were up less than 1% in early Monday trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CLX CLOROX 217.20 +9.78 +4.72% EL ESTEE LAUDER 223.22 +3.44 +1.57% MPC MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP 30.93 +1.43 +4.83%

In deal news, investors bought into Dunkin Brands after confirming it will be taken private in an $8.7 billion dollar deal led by Inspire Brands, parent of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic Drive-In.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DNKN DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP 106.13 +6.42 +6.44%

ECONOMIC REBOUND

Additional economic data on Friday continued to show an improving, albeit still struggling, U.S. economy. Personal income rose 0.9%, compared to expectations of 0.3%, while spending rose 1.4%, also ahead of expectations.

The University of Michigan released its final reading for consumer sentiment in October, coming in slightly above estimates at 81.8, compared to forecasts for 81.2. Chicago PMI data showed continued improvement, with a reading of 61.1, compared to expectations of a reading of 59, indicating expansion.

On Monday, traders will get further information into the shape of the U.S. economy, with ISM Manufacturing and Construction Spending data to be released at 10 a.m.

EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 191.32 +5.19 +2.79% MDLZ MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC. 54.24 +1.12 +2.11% SWKS SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC. 141.96 +0.67 +0.47%

After the close of trading, PayPal Holdings Inc., Mondelez International Inc. and Skyworks Soltions Inc. will be among the companies releasing results.

In other commodities, gold ticked higher to $1,889.50 an ounce.

European indices also rose to start the week, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.9%, while the German Xetra Dax rose 1.8%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1% and the French CAC 40 climbed 1.7%.

