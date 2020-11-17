Dow drops as Home Depot falls, Tesla up on S&P inclusion

Stocks were lower on Tuesday morning as investors weighed results from Home Depot and Walmart.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 180 points or 0.6%, weighed down by the two Dow retail members. The S&P 500 was down approximately 0.4%, off its worst levels of the session.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29820.7 -129.74 -0.43% HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 270.08 -9.85 -3.52% WMT WALMART INC. 152.63 -0.06 -0.04% SP500 S&P 500 3617.67 -9.24 -0.25%

Home Depot shares were weaker by nearly 3% despite a solid quarter after the home improvement chain noted expenses would rise by $1 billion as it works to bring on more employees.

Walmart reported strong results, beating expectations as e-commerce sales jumped 79%. Shares were off less than 1%.

Tesla was a standout, rallying 9% on word it will be added to the S&P 500 in December, a highly anticipated development for investors and CEO Elon Musk. The Nasdaq Composite was slightly lower, off 0.2% in early trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 442.66 +34.57 +8.47% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11916.049262 -8.08 -0.07%

Amazon said it was getting into the pharmacy business, offering prescriptions, and other healthcare items for free for Prime members. The announcement pressured shares of traditional drugstore chains, such as CVS and Walgreens.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,147.78 +16.72 +0.53% CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 66.92 -6.55 -8.91% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 40.10 -4.00 -9.06%

AT&T announced that its CFO, John Stephens, would be stepping down in March 2021. He will be succeeded by WarnerMedia CFO Pascal Desroches, effective April 1, 2021.

“I greatly appreciate John’s [Stephens] outstanding leadership, tireless dedication and many significant contributions to AT&T over the years,” said John Stankey, AT&T CEO, in a statement. “His financial expertise and strong commitment to our investors, employees and customers have been invaluable as we invested to become a leader in connectivity and content. He has helped us maintain the financial strength and flexibility needed to create long-term value for shareowners. While he won’t be retiring until next spring, I want to take this opportunity to wish John and his family all our best in the years ahead.”

Shares of AT&T were little changed at $29.02.

ECONOMIC DATA

October retail sales fell short of expectations, rising 0.3% and 0.2%, excluding auto sales. Economists expected a rise of 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Import prices for October came in at -0.1% and rose 0.1%, excluding oil. Export prices rose 0.2% and remained flat, excluding agriculture.

Industrial production for October is expected by economists' to rise 0.9%, while business inventories for September are expected to rise by 0.5%.

The NAHB Housing Market Index continued to show optimism, with a reading for November of 90, above expectations of 85.

CRUDE DIPS

Crude oil slipped on Tuesday, falling slightly to $41.28 a barrel. Gold also declined, losing 0.1% to $1,886 an ounce.

