Dow drops as Home Depot falls, Tesla up on S&P inclusion
Home Depot hiking employee pay
Stocks were lower on Tuesday morning as investors weighed results from Home Depot and Walmart.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 180 points or 0.6%, weighed down by the two Dow retail members. The S&P 500 was down approximately 0.4%, off its worst levels of the session.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|29820.7
|-129.74
|-0.43%
|HD
|THE HOME DEPOT INC.
|270.08
|-9.85
|-3.52%
|WMT
|WALMART INC.
|152.63
|-0.06
|-0.04%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3617.67
|-9.24
|-0.25%
Home Depot shares were weaker by nearly 3% despite a solid quarter after the home improvement chain noted expenses would rise by $1 billion as it works to bring on more employees.
Walmart reported strong results, beating expectations as e-commerce sales jumped 79%. Shares were off less than 1%.
WALMART SEES CORONAVIRUS BOOST
Tesla was a standout, rallying 9% on word it will be added to the S&P 500 in December, a highly anticipated development for investors and CEO Elon Musk. The Nasdaq Composite was slightly lower, off 0.2% in early trading.
ELON MUSK'S TESLA BEING ADDED TO S&P 500
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|442.66
|+34.57
|+8.47%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11916.049262
|-8.08
|-0.07%
DOW, S&P HIT RECORDS ON MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE, TRANSPORTS AND SMALL CAPS FOLLOW SUIT
AMAZON PHARMACY
Amazon said it was getting into the pharmacy business, offering prescriptions, and other healthcare items for free for Prime members. The announcement pressured shares of traditional drugstore chains, such as CVS and Walgreens.
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,147.78
|+16.72
|+0.53%
|CVS
|CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
|66.92
|-6.55
|-8.91%
|WBA
|WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.
|40.10
|-4.00
|-9.06%
AMAZON ENTER PHARMACY BUSINESS
SHAKEUP AT AT&T
AT&T announced that its CFO, John Stephens, would be stepping down in March 2021. He will be succeeded by WarnerMedia CFO Pascal Desroches, effective April 1, 2021.
“I greatly appreciate John’s [Stephens] outstanding leadership, tireless dedication and many significant contributions to AT&T over the years,” said John Stankey, AT&T CEO, in a statement. “His financial expertise and strong commitment to our investors, employees and customers have been invaluable as we invested to become a leader in connectivity and content. He has helped us maintain the financial strength and flexibility needed to create long-term value for shareowners. While he won’t be retiring until next spring, I want to take this opportunity to wish John and his family all our best in the years ahead.”
Shares of AT&T were little changed at $29.02.
ECONOMIC DATA
October retail sales fell short of expectations, rising 0.3% and 0.2%, excluding auto sales. Economists expected a rise of 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively.
Import prices for October came in at -0.1% and rose 0.1%, excluding oil. Export prices rose 0.2% and remained flat, excluding agriculture.
Industrial production for October is expected by economists' to rise 0.9%, while business inventories for September are expected to rise by 0.5%.
The NAHB Housing Market Index continued to show optimism, with a reading for November of 90, above expectations of 85.
CRUDE DIPS
Crude oil slipped on Tuesday, falling slightly to $41.28 a barrel. Gold also declined, losing 0.1% to $1,886 an ounce.